Authorities received confirmation that human remains found in 2018 at Lake Eufaula were those of a woman who disappeared more than a year before.
A rabbit hunter found the human remains in February 2018 near the Cardinal Point Recreational Area of Lake Eufaula, about 12 miles northeast of McAlester. Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office received confirmation that the remains were that of Holly Cantrell, 40, Sheriff Chris Morris said.
Authorities initially suspected the remains belonged to Cantrell but did not receive confirmation until this week.
"We're going to work (the case) with McAlester P.D., see if we can make an arrest," Morris said.
McAlester Police Department was the lead agency on Cantrell's missing person case. Cantrell was reported missing in January 2017. She reportedly left the local hospital where she worked for a lunch break and did not return.
About a month later, a hunter found her purse in the recreation area. Another hunter found human remains little more than a year after her disappearance.
Her remains were found within two miles of where her purse was found. She reportedly was last seen wearing green scrubs. What appeared to be some kind of green clothing was found along with the remains.
Cantrell's death is being investigated as a homicide. The case was featured on an episode of "Disappeared" on Investigation Discovery.
The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported that the case remains unidentified and is pending.