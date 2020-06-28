Tulsa police homicide detectives are seeking information after a man found suffering multiple gunshot wounds in east Tulsa early Sunday succumbed to his injuries.
Officers responded to a shooting about 3:10 a.m. in the 6200 block of South 107th East Avenue, and they found Keith Gruhlkey, 20, shot several times in his upper torso, a Tulsa police news release states.
Gruhlkey was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
No arrests have been made.
