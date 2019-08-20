Police have arrested one of two men wanted on murder charges in connection to the shooting death of Adrian Thornton on Aug. 6.
Reginald Lewis IV, 21, was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into the Tulsa County jail at 5:09 p.m., according to jail records. He is held on a charge of first-degree murder and another of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Another man, Deiondre Grundy, 21, is reportedly still at large but is also charged in connection to Thornton's death.
Lewis is held on $1 million bond and is set to appear in Tulsa County District Court on Aug. 26. Both men were charged Aug. 7, according to court records.
Thornton was reportedly shot amid an altercation with the two men while he sat in a parked car at the Towne Square Apartments in north Tulsa.
A witness reportedly told investigators Lewis or Grundy tried to pull a gold chain off Thornton's neck. He died of a gunshot wound to his upper torso and crashed the car into a tree near the complex after the shooting, according to a news release.