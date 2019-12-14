When someone burglarized their car last year at their midtown residence, Sara Carreno said they called Tulsa Police so the break-in could be reported to their insurance.
“‘OK, we’ll send someone out,’” Carreno recalls the dispatcher saying when they called the non-emergency line. It was about 8:30 p.m. on a Wednesday.
But after no one showed up to take the report, the couple went to bed.
“All of the sudden we wake up to someone banging on the door,” Carreno recalled.
It was 3:30 a.m. the next morning.
“My husband was like, ‘I’ve called the police, who is this,’ to the person knocking,” Carreno recalled.
“‘It is the police,’” came the reply from the other side of the door, Carreno said.
Aside from the shock of someone banging on their door in the early morning hours, Carreno said they took the matter in stride.
“Ours was not anything emergent, but what if it was?” Carreno wondered.
Had the call been more urgent, chances are an officer would have arrived much sooner, police say.
Indeed, a Tulsa World review of police response times found such long waits to be rare. Overall response times, in fact, have been declining over the past three years, the analysis found.
Tulsa Police response times citywide have declined from 26.6 minutes in 2016 to 24.1 minutes in 2018, according to a World analysis of calls for service data.
The analysis also shows average police response times can vary across the city, even with the same call types.
The Tulsa World grouped calls for police service by ZIP code to determine average response times. The resulting analysis found that average response times — from the moment the call was answered in dispatch to when the first officer arrived at the scene — varied by up to 10 minutes among the various ZIP codes in Tulsa.
For instance, calls to the 74127 ZIP code, which includes Gilcrease Hills, were answered on average in about 30 minutes, while response times to a ZIP code that includes the Tulsa Jail located downtown averaged about 20 minutes in 2018, records show.
The data indicates that Carreno’s experience was not the norm though. In the midtown ZIP code where Carreno lives, police averaged 64 minutes to answer a call to report an auto burglary in 2018.
Police say they constantly monitor response times, rebalancing call loads across the city, if need be, to ensure all areas are treated as equal as possible.
In addition to the number of calls occurring in a given area, police also note that the call severity, the number of patrol officers working and even the weather can have an impact, both positively and negatively, said Sgt. Shane Tuell, Tulsa Police spokesman.
“There are a lot of things that can really affect response times,” Tuell said.
Police employ several strategies to curb response times, he said.
For instance, Tulsa Police enact Operation Slick Streets to keep response times in check during inclement weather. When a supervisor declares the department is on Operation Slick Streets, police will not respond to non-injury traffic accidents.
Tuell said this frees up officers to respond to higher priority calls that might come in during inclement weather when officers would otherwise be working a non-injury crash.
The law enforcement agency also divides its patrol force into three divisions to help keep call loads evenly distributed, Tuell said.
The divisions — Gilcrease, Mingo Valley and Riverside — are headquartered in the north, east and southwest areas of the city.
In a given week, response times in one area of the city may be slower compared to the prior week, Tuell said. But a closer look at calls in the division may reveal that there were several homicides or other major incidents that required multiple officer responses, Tuell said.
“So when that happens you start increasing call time because you have several officers tied up on one call,” Tuell said.
Northeastern State University professor James “Buster” Hall said many law enforcement agencies have gotten away from promoting response times to the public.
Hall, assistant professor at NSU’s Department of Criminology, Justice Studies and Global Security, said focusing on response times without considering other variables may do more harm than good with the public.
“One of the major reasons why departments got away from really promoting … response times is that it creates unrealistic expectations within the public,” Hall said.
“If your department’s average response time is 8 minutes and you are waiting for 10 or 15 minutes,” the caller may ask of police, “well, where are you?”
“When you focus on response times without considering all the variables in that it does create unrealistic expectations,” Hall said.
Once a year, TPD crime analysts look at call loads across the city for rebalancing purposes, Tuell said.
If one of the three divisions is found to have responded to more calls than the other two, then its boundaries may be adjusted to reduce its prospective number of calls, he said.
The World analysis shows police in 2018 took about 48 minutes on average to respond to auto burglary report calls.
In the case of the Carreno auto burglary, records show the call was classified as a Priority 6 call. Tulsa Police groups its calls from citizens in one of eight groups ranging in severity.
Had the vehicle burglary just occurred or was believed to have happened within a few minutes of the call to police, the call would have been elevated in importance to a No. 2 or No. 3 priority call, permitting the call to leapfrog others ahead of it deemed less critical.
But since just a report needed to be taken, other higher priority calls would bump Carreno’s call lower in the response queue until there were no more higher priority calls ahead of it.
Records show police were working at least 35 higher priority calls across the city, including one double homicide, when Carreno called the non-emergency line to report the auto burglary.
Tuell said response times are tracked as part of a three-pronged effort toward crime reduction.
One goal seeks to reduce the number of serious crimes that occur in Tulsa, Tuell said. The thought being a reduction in serious crime would free more officers to answer so-called “quality-of-life” calls since the former require more time and resources to investigate.
Adding more officers to street patrols can also impact response times positively, Tuell said.
Responding to life-threatening calls in 3 minutes or less is also a top goal for the department, Tuell said.
From August 2018 to August 2019, TPD increased the share of critical response calls that were handled in 3 minutes or less from 24.06 percent to 26.26 percent, Tuell said.
And as city officials push to fully staff the department, the resulting increase in patrol officers should result in a decrease in serious crime, Tuell said.
At the same time, Tuell said more patrols can be directed toward so-called “quality-of-life crimes.”
“So you will start to see a decrease in really bad crimes, but you might see an increase in some of the more minor, petty crimes because you have more officers out there “doing what the citizens want them to do,” Tuell said.