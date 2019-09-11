View the 222-page report from Human Rights Watch on "Policing, Poverty, and Racial Inequality in Tulsa, Oklahoma."

Why pick Tulsa to study?

The Human Rights Watch report states that Tulsa has a unique history of racial oppression, specifically highlighting the race massacre in 1921.

Common in the U.S., contemporary policing takes place in de facto segregation leftover from an era of legalized segregation. In Tulsa, there have been recent racially charged events, and the city government recognizes many of the issues.

Human Rights Watch believes that confluence of factors offers Tulsa the opportunity to lead policing change in the U.S.

"While Tulsa's unique history, current social conditions and political dynamics set it apart from any other city, its policing problems are not uncommon," according to the report. "Tulsa has the opportunity, then, to embark on effective, and not superficial, reform to change its policing culture to one of accountability, and, more importantly, to solve societal problems through services and support rather than often abusive police enforcement action."