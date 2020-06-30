A week after a local artist accused art curator and Tulsa mayoral candidate Ricco Wright of sexual assault, he publicly sought her forgiveness Tuesday for his actions on a night he says he was “roofied.”
Laura Voth accused Wright last week of drunkenly touching her without her consent at a bar in 2018. The two were business partners, and they met to discuss Wright’s Black Wall Street Gallery, she said, but the night quickly devolved.
Standing at the head of the table in a small conference room, backed by her attorney, three friends and her boyfriend, Voth said she had kept quiet under a victim mentality, but when Wright announced his intent to run for office, she felt a responsibility to tell Tulsans what transpired.
While the two were drinking at a now-closed art bar in Tulsa in December 2018, the conversation gave way to compliments and unwelcome sexual advances from Wright and eventually sexual battery, she said.
Voth accused Wright of, among other things, placing his hand over her clothes on her vaginal area, groping her beneath her clothes, ordering her to kiss him, placing his hands on her neck and becoming angry when she didn’t do what he said.
“I felt violated, outraged and disgusted and excused myself to the restroom and decided to leave the bar,” Voth said. “At that time, I did not want to ruin my professional relationship with (Wright).”
Voth said she contacted Wright another day to discuss what happened, but she said he denied having violated her and stated that they “were just having fun.” He later told her that he must have been “roofied,” or drugged, she said.
“Roofie” is a slang term for Rohypnol, a tranquilizer that is sometimes slipped into drinks to sedate victims of date rape.
Voth filed a report with the Tulsa Police Department then, but she said she wasn’t ready to pursue charges at that time because she thought she was the only person who had been treated that way by Wright. Since then, Voth said she has met three women with similar stories. Police reopened the investigation when Voth returned to them, TPD Special Victims Unit Lt. Jillian Phippen said.
“It’s not uncommon for sexual assault victims to not be able to go through” with a prosecution, Phippen said. “Due to the trauma itself, there are times where they’re just not ready. They can’t face the whole law enforcement process and the court system. We respect them for that, and we keep the report on file.”
Wright had not been charged as of Tuesday, according to online court records, but he said he held a news conference that day against the advice of his attorney and publicist.
Although he’s apologetic, Wright said he doesn’t think he’s guilty because he maintains that being drugged influenced the interaction.
Speaking in his gallery, Wright said the last thing he remembers about that night was hanging out with two friends at a bar. He and Voth had plans to meet at a different bar later that evening, he said. “But prior to my leaving the first bar, someone roofied my drink,” he said.
Wright described his relationship with Voth as a friendship and work partnership, and he said he apologized after the “terrible” incident.
“As I’ve got no recollection of what she claimed happened, I want everyone in our community to know that I believe Laura,” Wright said. “I believe Laura because she deserves to be believed.
“I want Laura to know that wasn’t and still isn’t a reflection of my character, that I apologize to her for the fact that she had this experience and that I’m humble enough to ask for her forgiveness.”
Wright said he has learned from the incident to reassess how he interacts with others and to not leave his drink “hanging about.” He asked members of the community to believe that both parties are telling the truth.
He plans to continue his mayoral campaign, he said.
