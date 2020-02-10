As the U.S. Supreme Court takes a second run at deciding whether the Muscogee (Creek) reservation was ever officially terminated, an Oklahoma inmate told justices that the state is exaggerating the potential impact of returning some authority to the Creeks.
“Oklahoma exaggerates the impact and ignores solutions that can minimize the claimed disruptions,” convicted child rapist Jimcy McGirt said in written arguments to justices last week.
“To the extent problems remain, the Constitution lets Congress decide whether and how to address them.”
The Supreme Court could decide this year that some eastern Oklahoma land controlled by state and local governments since 1907 — including Tulsa — should still be under the jurisdiction of the Creek Nation because Congress never disestablished the tribe’s 1866 reservation.