Maurice Morrison said he felt an anger rise inside him when he saw the cameras.
Neither he nor his friend had committed any crimes, yet there they were, on a traffic stop in a fast food parking lot near Pine and Lewis, being broadcast live to a national television audience as "suspects in a reported stolen vehicle."
“I don’t know who dropped the ball, but it was a hell of a drop,” he later told the World.
Morrison was one of the latest Tulsans to meet camera crews for A&E's documentary series "Live PD," which follows multiple law enforcement agencies across the country to depict officers' day-to-day work. Mostly live portions for the show are filmed Fridays and Saturdays, sometimes with a brief delay for censorship, but episodes also show filler footage shot throughout the week, i.e. "earlier in Tulsa."
The segment with Morrison and his friend was about 2½ minutes, live on a Saturday in January. “Live in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Officer Joshua Hyman is assisting another officer who’s chasing a stolen vehicle,” host Dan Abrams said on the Jan. 18 episode.
Morrison didn’t call it a chase. He said an officer flipped on his lights as his friend, who was driving, pulled into the Church’s Chicken parking lot.
Hyman pulled up to at least seven patrol cars in the parking lot with lights ablaze.
An officer was shown talking with the handcuffed driver: “We run the tag, it comes back stolen. We don’t know the story behind it. That’s our standard procedure on how we take stolen cars down. It’s the safest way for us to do it, the safest way for y’all.”
“OK, but that’s my mom’s car," the driver started to say.
“We’re gonna figure everything out,” the officer says.
The cameras move to Morrison, handcuffed and talking with two more officers who asked him about any prior arrests. Reluctant, he eventually answers.
The driver can be heard in the background: “That’s my mama’s car. It’s not stolen. She just passed. I buried her on Friday.”
The camera moves to the front of another patrol car, where a couple of officers are admiring a pistol they found in the car’s trunk: “That’s a big boy right there,” one says.
While the Tulsa officers investigated, the show jumped to footage from three other states. When Abrams brought attention back to Tulsa, he explained: “Well, it turns out that the car was not stolen, it was a clerical error.”
Hyman explained more for the camera from his patrol car: “At one point in time, that vehicle was essentially used without the authorization of the owner. ... It was returned to the owner by that subject who took it. And as such, it should’ve been taken out of the system.
“But it wasn’t. So it still shows that it was unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, so he wasn’t, you know, he wasn’t arrested.”
'A TV camera is for entertainment'
Morrison said the officers’ demeanor changed when they found funeral service programs in the car's trunk and started to realize his friend was telling the truth.
“All of them had their two cents to put in when they thought we were doing something wrong, but once they found out we weren’t, nobody had any money,” Morrison said.
He said he knew the cameras were for “Live PD,” and his anger arose because he and his friend would be seen as criminals before officers got a chance to figure out they were doing nothing illegal.
Viewers of the episode Morrison was on would have had to sit through commercial breaks and several minutes of footage from other cities before hearing the Tulsa Police officers explain that he and his friend should never have been stopped.
The gun they found? His friend owns it legally, and the officers gave it back to him, he said. "Live PD" didn't show that part.
“I just kept saying, ‘Thank you, thank you so much for inviting me to this lawsuit,’” Morrison recounted. “I was so mad.”
An A&E spokeswoman has told Tulsa World that transparency is "the impetus for the show."
Morrison said it's a fallacy that police transparency is a good reason for “Live PD” to film in Tulsa, where officers have their own body cameras, dash cameras and in-car cameras.
“(The show) is entertainment. It’s not to try to show footage of what the police did. That’s what body cameras and dash cams are for," he said. "A TV camera is for entertainment purposes and entertainment purposes only. Entertainment should not be in the justice system.”
“I know we don’t have to watch ‘Live PD,’” he continued. “But don’t bring that camera in my face when I didn’t ask for it.”
'Let them come to your house'
Morrison isn’t alone in his complaints.
Mayor G.T. Bynum has firmly rejected community calls to cancel the city's contract with "Live PD."
"No, I will not," he stated at a public meeting in January. "Because I think it is important for the people to see what our officers actually deal with out in the field.”
An attendee yelled back: "Let them come to your house."
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin has acknowledged the entertainment aspect of the show but says it's beneficial for transparency.
“I understand people’s reservations about 'Live PD,'" he said in early February. "But I think that when people call for transparency, and we want to be transparent, we want to show what we are doing, and ('LivePD') is a good way to showcase the work that we are doing.”
Tulsa Police officials renewed a season contract with the series, produced by Big Fish Entertainment, in September after a two-year hiatus following the former police chief's decision that it was "not in the best interest of the department" to continue the show after camera crews followed only the Gang Unit in 2016.
They announced this season's return the day before it began, and said this time is different: “Live PD” camera crews rotate through patrol officers in all three TPD divisions — Gilcrease, Riverside and Mingo Valley — every two weeks, filming all across the city.
Some residents, like Carlotta Chaplin, aren't buying it. She does not watch the show, but she says she believes it focuses on the north-side community.
A stolen vehicle pursuit in January that spanned the city ended in her driveway; the suspects, one of whom she knew, ran into her north Tulsa home. She was away, but her son and his friend were home and told the intruders to get out, she said.
But "Live PD" showed all of them walking out, at gunpoint, at the behest of Tulsa Police officers.
Their faces blurred, Chaplin's adult son and his friend were shown in handcuffs though they were eventually released, as "Live PD" host Dan Abrams noted on air.
Even so, Chaplin said the situation degraded her son and scared him "half to death," and the attention on her home caused her great embarrassment.
“All my neighbors were all outside, coming down the street," Chaplin said. "They thought somebody had killed somebody there were so many police."
Chaplin estimated 30 officers flooded the area, and she thinks the large response was due to those who want a chance to be on camera and "get famous."
TPD Communications Unit Lt. Richard Meulenberg said Chaplin’s account is taken out of context.
Meulenberg said he appreciates and understands her sensitivity to being on the show, but the police response on the pursuit that led to her house was typical.
Anytime a stolen vehicle pursuit with multiple suspects spans the city, involves the police helicopter and ends in a residential area, officers are likely to pile on, he said.
He also disputed Chaplin's claims that officers sought out camera crews. That segment was filmed throughout the week, not live like it would be on a Friday or Saturday, so patrol officers didn't necessarily know where the camera crews were, he said.
'Our only goal is to document policing'
Tulsa isn't the only city in which the presence of "Live PD" has turned up controversy.
East Providence, Rhode Island, canceled its contract in December after a resident demanded $1 million in damages on claims she was aired wearing a towel at her home, local news station WPRI reported.
In September, a Greenville County, South Carolina, man was handed a $9,000 settlement to close his case against the Sheriff's Office, which ended its contract with the show in 2017, on claims his appearance on the show the same year destroyed his reputation, Greenville News reported.
Officials in other places, such as Williamson County, Texas, and Spokane, Washington, have also cut ties with or enacted stricter regulations around the show for reasons that don’t apply to Tulsa, but it seems that for every department that leaves, two more are clamoring for its spot.
Dan Cesareo, creator and executive producer of "Live PD" and president of Big Fish Entertainment, told the Associated Press in 2018 that the feedback from viewers and participating departments is largely positive.
“Our only goal is to document policing across America,” Cesareo said then. “We very much are very neutral in terms of what we’re showing.”
In June, Cesareo told Fox News he thinks the presence of the camera crews is "a good thing," and would rather them be there to document than not at all.
"All of this stuff is happening with or without the cameras," he said. "Criticism from any of these communities, I think at times is completely unfair. People just don’t want to acknowledge what might be happening down the street from their house.”