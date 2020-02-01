A homeowner fatally shot a man Saturday after he allegedly broke into the residence and made death threats to the people inside.
The unidentified suspect allegedly broke into the residence, located in the 800 block of North Oxford Avenue, around 11 a.m. Saturday occupied by at least three individuals, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.
"When he kicked in the door, they said he was talking crazy and making threats to kill everyone inside," Watkins said.
The homeowner told investigators he did not know the suspect, Watkins said. The suspect allegedly walked through the house and kicked in interior doors.
The owner of the home then retrieved a rifle and fired one shot, striking the suspect in the torso, Watkins said. All occupants of the home left the residence and called 911 from a neighbor's residence.
Emergency responders pronounced the wounded suspect dead at the scene, Tulsa police said in a news release.
The suspect's last known address was at a residence located about a mile from the residence on Oxford Avenue. However, as of early Saturday afternoon, police had not yet confirmed that address. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Those inside the home along with witnesses were questioned and released pending further investigation.