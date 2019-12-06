Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan made it official Friday, saying he would retire effective Feb. 1, some 50 years after first working for the department.
“As of February 1st I will be retiring from the Tulsa Police Department, the second time,” Jordan said, during an afternoon press conference at police headquarters.
The 72-year-old made his announcement hours after welcoming the department's newest graduating academy of recruits.
"It’s just kind of my time," Jordan said of his decision to retire. "Ten years is a good time for a chief. Most chiefs don’t last that long. I’ve been very blessed …"
When he retires next year, Jordan will have worked two stints with TPD, the first for 32 years as a rank-and-file officer and the second, for 10 years as chief.
Jordan thanked Mayor G.T. Bynum and former mayor Dewey Bartlett, those on the force and the citizens of Tulsa for their support during his tenure.
“I want to stress for starters it is not about health issues,” Jordan said. “It’s certainly not about my dissatisfaction about the Mayor’s Office.”
“This mayor has been outstanding,” Jordan said.
Jordan has been chief since November 2010 after serving as interim chief for about 10 months, all under former Mayor Dewey Bartlett.
Jordan talked about the challenges he faced as chief, including winning the trust of minority communities during difficult times.
"My sincerest hope is that we can regain the trust of all of our community again," he said. "That’s what our main goal is in our police department right now is to maintain trust throughout the community."
He said a highlight of his career as chief came during the aftermath of the 2012 Good Friday shootings, which left three black Tulsans dead and a community on edge.
He credited investigators for their “excellent” work in making the arrest of two white men who were accused and convicted of driving through north Tulsa, shooting black people they randomly came upon.
Jordan also thanked both his supporters and critics when he made decisions.
“Because that’s how you make effective change,” Jordan said.
Asked about his legacy, Jordan at first said he didn’t think it was for him to decide that issue before adding that he would like to be remembered as one who nurtured a culture of transparency.
Jordan’s first stint with the department resulted in a 32-year career that saw him retire from the force in 2001 as a sergeant.
During his first stint with the force, Jordan conducted training and instruction at the academy in areas that included patrol tactics, vehicle stops and problem-oriented and community-based policing, according to Tulsa World archives.
He was an original member of the department’s SWAT team when it was founded in 1978, according to World archives.
In 1991, Jordan designed and supervised the Tactical Response Squad, a directed patrol to combat armed robbery.
From 1993 until his 2001 retirement from the force, Jordan served as the Street Crimes Unit/Serial Offender Operations sergeant targeting drug and serial offenders.
He supervised several task forces and directed patrol units that target crime sprees and serial offenders, including the “Shower Staff Rapist” in 1980, the Morning Stalker in 1989 and the Brookside rapist in 1994, according to World archives.
Prior to being named interim chief in Jan. 2010, replacing Ron Palmer, Jordan worked as a captain at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.
Prior to working in the Sheriff’s Office, Jordan commanded civilian officers in Kosovo.
In his first days as interim chief, Jordan faced an array of department problems that ranged from the layoff of 155 officers to an ongoing federal corruption probe.
While the previously laid off officers would eventually be rehired, the investigation and legal wrangling around officer wrongdoing would continue for several months.
Prior to being named interim chief, federal prosecutors had been investigating claims of falsified search warrants, nonexistent informants and stolen drugs and money by Tulsa police officers.
The results of the investigation unfolded during the early months of Jordan’s tenure as chief.
The probe resulted in the indictment of six police officers on corruption-related charges. Three TPD officers and an agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms would eventually be convicted and sentenced to prison.
One of Jordan’s earliest moves as interim chief was to issue a no-tolerance policy for officers found to have lied on affidavits, during sworn testimony or Internal Affairs interviews or on police reports.
Officers who might have faced suspension for lying now were subject to termination, under the new policy.
Jordan also revised policies dealing with officers handling of seized cash and the managing of drug informants.
The department would find itself in the national spotlight on one other occasion during Jordan’s tenure as chief.
Jordan was credited with responding quickly to help diffuse emotions following the 2016 shooting death of Terence Crutcher by TPD Officer Betty Shelby.
Jordan’s work to develop relationships with the black community after Crutcher’s death followed his similar work after the 2012 Good Friday shootings.
Jordan said he hopes to see the department continue its efforts to expand community policing.
“Nothing would make me happier in my old age to see a level of trust from our minority communities as far as our police department, because our officers want that and they are trying very hard to get there,” Jordan said.
Meanwhile, Mayor G.T. Bynum said he has already started work on the process to select a new chief.
The City Charter grants the mayor the sole power to hire the police chief. Internal candidates must be considered first before expanding the hiring process to candidates outside the department.
Asked about his replacement as chief, Jordan said he wasn’t worried about it because “we have a lot of good candidates.”
Timeline: A look at Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan's career