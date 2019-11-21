Police lights

JENKS — Three people were arrested Thursday morning on the Jenks High School campus after police caught them with guns and illegal drugs in the parking lot. 

Rob Loeber, the director of communications for Jenks Public Schools, said campus police were alerted to a suspicious vehicle between the Freshman Academy and athletic building about 11:45 a.m. 

Officers found three people inside, along with two guns and illegal drugs, Loeber said. Police think it is the same vehicle that was reported as suspicious earlier this week, but it left then before officers arrived on the scene, Loeber said. 

This time, officers took the three into custody. Their names and arrest complaints have not yet been released, Loeber said, so it is unknown whether they were students. 

Loeber said administrators and staff were made aware of the incident, and parents were informed as well. The campus did not go on lockdown as police were already handling the situation, he said. 

