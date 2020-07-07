A judge Tuesday sentenced a Broken Arrow man to serve nearly 20 years in prison after a jury convicted him earlier of sex trafficking.
U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan sentenced Ramar Travelle Palms, 31, to serve 235 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.
In a second trial, a federal jury in January found Palms guilty of sex trafficking through use of force, fraud and coercion, attempted obstruction of sex trafficking enforcement, and transporting an individual for prostitution.
The first trial in December, also in Tulsa federal court, ended with a mistrial after the jury deadlocked on three counts.
In addition to the prison time and supervised release, Eagan also ordered Palms to register as a sex offender when he is released and to pay nearly $34,000 in restitution as the amount he made from the illegal activity.
“Ramar Palms targeted, isolated, degraded, and trafficked a female victim,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a written statement. “But she found her voice and courageously testified against him at trial.
“Prosecuting sex traffickers remains a priority for my office, and a sentence of nearly 20 years in federal prison should send a strong message of deterrence.”
During her victim impact statement, the victim spoke of the mental and physical abuse she endured under Palms’ control, according to a news release from Shores' office.
“I want to make it clear that not only was my voice taken from me, but my choices, my right to be the very best mother I had always been before and should have been able to continue to be, my safety, my sense of security, and myself,” she said. “I’ve never in my life met anyone so good at what he loves to do, and that is to prey on the vulnerable.”
Prosecutors said during the trial that Palms trafficked the victim in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Dallas and Houston. He forced the victim to advertise online and book hotel rooms, particularly in areas close to higher-paying and wealthier clients, according to the news release.
He provided the money to advertise and book the rooms but did not allow his name to be associated with the activity in an effort to distance himself legally from the activity, prosecutors said.
A Tulsa Police Department vice officer testified that he met the victim at a hotel in November 2018 after answering an online advertisement. The officer noticed Palms watching him from the bottom of the stairs as he entered the hotel, according to the release.
Once he was in a room with the victim, he identified himself as a police officer, and the two discussed the trafficking operation.
The victim said she was not a willing participant, and she testified that Palms abused and strangled her when he was angry or thought she didn’t produce enough money, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors described Palms as a “finesse pimp” who used charm to gain the victim’s trust and then began using fear and violence to coerce her into prostitution.
Andrew Hofland, an attorney for Palms, asked that he be sentenced to a 188-month prison term followed by 72 months of supervised release.
“Additional prison time respectfully serves no additional purpose and should not be ordered," Hofland stated in a sentencing memorandum.
A federal prosecutor argued for a prison term in the 235 month to 293 month sentencing range, as recommended by the U.S. Probation Office.
After he was released on bond following his arrest on a pandering charge, prosecutors say Palms assaulted the female victim, threatened her with a kitchen knife and strangled her to dissuade her from speaking with the police.
“Palms’ stunning sense of brazenness and predatory behavior represents a flagrant disregard for the law,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Nassar, in a response to Palms’ lower sentence request.
“A period of incarceration within the applicable guideline range will likely deter future criminal acts, provide a well-deserved and just punishment, emphasize the seriousness of the offense and protect the public,” Nassar wrote.