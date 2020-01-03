A former gubernatorial candidate charged in connection with the shooting of a process server can’t claim immunity under the state’s Stand Your Ground law, a judge ruled Friday.
District Judge Tracy Priddy rejected Christopher Barnett’s motion to dismiss an assault and battery with a deadly weapon charge filed July 30 in Tulsa District Court.
“We were disappointed with the outcome,” Tulsa County Assistant Public Defender Jason Lollman said afterwards.
“We thought that he had shown or demonstrated in court that he had a reasonable belief that he was in danger, but obviously we feel like we can show that to a jury,” Lollman said.
Barnett finished eighth out of 10 candidates in the 2018 Republican primary for governor, receiving 5,223 votes or 1.16% of the votes cast.
Barnett, 36, was arrested late July 24 after home surveillance footage showed the process server being shot in his left elbow earlier that evening while he attempted to serve Barnett with a legal document.
Video and audio clips previously obtained by the Tulsa World reveal that Barnett told the process server three times in 42 seconds that he would be dead if he did not immediately leave Barnett’s property.
The process server is seen leaving but turns around while in Barnett’s front yard to say, “I’ll wait for you out here. OK?” before he was shot.
"The alleged victim came onto Mr. Barnett's property and did not have the right to be there," according to the motion filed on Barnett's behalf. "Mr. Barnett reasonably believed that the alleged victim was attempting to illegally enter his residence and as a result of this reasonable belief Mr. Barnett employed defensive force."
In addition to denying Barnett’s motion, Priddy also set a June 15 jury trial.
Barnett is being held in the Tulsa Jail without bond.
Barnett is charged in a separate case with threatening a violent act against the University of Tulsa and two TU employees.