A former candidate for Oklahoma governor charged with threatening an act of violence against the University of Tulsa is jailed without bond after a judge determined “there seems to be an acceleration of speech into action” that endangers the public.
Christopher Jonathan Barnett, 36, had his bond set at $1 million after being arrested late Thursday on a charge of threatening an act of violence in connection with what police called “violent” posts on a website he uses for his organization Transparency for Oklahomans. Barnett posted a $75,000 bond earlier Thursday on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill related to the shooting of a process server outside Barnett’s south Tulsa residence Wednesday night.
Though the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office has not yet charged Barnett in the shooting, they asked Special Judge April Seibert to keep Barnett in custody without bond during hearings on Friday and Monday.
Seibert on Friday set Barnett’s bond at $1 million and ordered him to get an ankle monitor if he is released, as well as refrain from posting on his website or social media and surrender his passport.
Barnett, speaking on video from the Tulsa County jail Monday morning, said he would be able to post a $1 million bond and was willing to comply with Seibert’s previous conditions after prosecutors asked her to reconsider her decision.
But Seibert said she would deny Barnett the chance for release on bond at all, telling him she reviewed video and audio footage of the shooting and found “there seems to be an acceleration of speech into action.”
“I don’t think there are any bond conditions I can take to ensure public safety,” Seibert said.
But Barnett and his husband, Trey Barnett, testified that they believed the footage was altered to remove what Trey said was the process server attempting to goad Chris to meet him outside in the couple’s yard.
They also claimed they could see the process server’s gun when his shirt lifted partially, which made them fear for their lives.
“They somehow digitally made things happen that didn’t happen?” Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier asked, to which Trey Barnett replied, “I mean, it’s pretty easy to do nowadays.” Trey also said he has a pending lawsuit against a different process server, whom he said he showed his gun to because he alleged she tried to break in his home.
The process server recorded audio of the altercation, while two cameras at the Barnetts’ home recorded video, according to testimony. Tulsa Police Homicide Detective Max Ryden said the footage does not demonstrate Chris Barnett was within his rights to shoot the process server in the elbow.
A probable cause affidavit alleges Barnett made a Google search inquiring, “Can you legally shoot a process server?” Police also allege he said at one point that the only good process server was a dead one.
On a page titled “How would Chris Barnett take down TU?” he wrote a disclaimer about how his comments were “all hypothetical and not a threat and of course will never happen, but it’ll drive the far left crazy so here it goes.”
“Wait for football season to come, start getting every single AR-15 put into place on the highest floor,” the post states. “Rig up a system that will fire all of the guns at once. … Wait until almost half time or when everyone is leaving the game. When people start to flood the gates to leave, the automatic system built starts firing.”
But Brendan McHugh, Barnett’s attorney, argued his client’s comments on process servers and TU are legally protected speech. McHugh asked Ryden, “You can’t hold somebody in jail because of a fear, right?”
Ryden later told Collier the process server made no threats in the audio or video. He said the process server had a large build and was wearing a long T-shirt, which concealed his weapon from view.
“I think he’s a very dangerous individual,” Ryden said of Barnett, adding: “Everyone we have interviewed is scared to be a witness against Mr. Barnett.”
Barnett’s post regarding “hypothetical” plans for a shooting at TU named theater professor Susan Barrett and administrator Winona Tanaka, who are defendants in a lawsuit over the suspension of Trey Barnett from the theater department. The suspension followed accusations of harassment on the part of Chris Barnett, who claimed authorship of negative posts on social media.
Trey Barnett told Collier on Monday that “it’s my belief that I can protect myself” if someone such as a process server went to his and Chris Barnett’s home and did not leave within a few seconds of being told they were trespassing. When asked whether Chris Barnett believed he was within his legal rights to shoot someone in that situation, Trey said, “You’re asking the wrong person. I can’t vouch for what he believes.”
Chris Barnett, in his testimony, said the process server turned around to face him while the man was still on his property, which he believed gave him license to shoot. Barnett spoke last week to local media outlets, including the Tulsa World, and told several he thought he was “in imminent danger.”
During cross-examination, Collier asked Barnett to confirm his statements during McHugh’s questioning about shooting the process server, an offense for which he is not yet charged. In response, Barnett said, “I’d have to ask counsel that before I answer that question.”
Barnett will next appear in court on Thursday for an arraignment on the charge related to threats against TU.