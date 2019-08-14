A Claremore woman now faces a full 7-year sentence for felony child abuse after failing a drug test and other conditions only a month into her suspended sentence.
Shanece Robyn Wilson, 25, was given a 7-year suspended sentence for felony child abuse on June 10, according to court records. Her original arrest Feb. 16, 2018, reportedly came after she gave birth to a son with fetal alcohol syndrome and admitted she had drank about a liter of alcohol per day while pregnant. Her son has since been adopted, according to court records.
As part of her suspended sentence, Wilson was ordered to check into rehab, submit to drug testing and had residency restrictions. However, court records show Wilson failed a drug test July 18, testing positive for alcohol, methamphetamine and THC.
On Aug. 5, she was reportedly in contact with Claremore police during a fight with her boyfriend over a bottle of liquor. Police reportedly stated Wilson was "extremely" intoxicated. Prosecutors also alleged in a filing Wilson wasn't living at a recovery home and hadn't yet checked into a 12-step program.
Wilson was arrested Wednesday and was being held in the Rogers County jail without bail.