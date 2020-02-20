A man who claimed he wasn’t the man everyone said he was faces up to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of being a felon possessing a weapon and ammunition.
Despite his claims of diplomatic immunity, Rodney Lavvone Burton, 44, was convicted Thursday in Tulsa federal court following a two-day trial of one count of a felon possessing a firearm and ammunition.
Burton, who represented himself, repeatedly objected during his trial Wednesday that he was not the guy facing the weapon charge.
“I object to this process and this evidence, sir,” Burton said during one of several objections. Burton claims he is a “Moorish National” who had renounced his U.S. citizenship and now goes by the name “Rodney Burton Bey.”
Prosecutors presented evidence from his past encounters with law enforcement authorities to counter Burton’s claim that the man at trial was not the same who had been previously convicted of state felony marijuana possession and delivery charges as well as a federal charge of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction in 2008.
Burton served a 46-month prison term on the 2008 federal firearms conviction.
The evidence at this trial included matching fingerprints, testimony from a U.S. Probation Office official and Burton’s own statements regarding his date of birth and Social Security number.
“I think we have established he is that person,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Snow commented during the trial, referring to Burton.
Another Assistant U.S. Attorney on the case described Burton’s claims as “offensive.”
“Rodney Burton doesn’t get a free pass because he decides to change his name, in his mind anyway,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Morgan told told jury during closing arguments
Morgan’s comments triggered another objection from Burton.
“I am not a person,” Burton said. ”I am a human. I am in full life.”
Morgan, in court documents, called Burton's court filings asserting his diplomatic immunity "nonsensical" and "without merit."
Burton was arrested on a federal warrant Sept. 10 at a Broken Arrow residence following a three-hour standoff.
The charge behind the warrant stems from an encounter Burton had with Tulsa Police May 8, when they stopped Burton as he was walking near the 2700 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Officer testimony indicated Burton had been carrying a small bag that contained a revolver, fully loaded with .357-magnum ammunition. He also was carrying 20 rounds of the same caliber ammunition in a back pocket when searched by police.
Burton told the jury during his closing argument that he had “nationalized to the human family pedigree,” an action that would cause his past criminal history to “vanish with his old name.”
The jury returned its unanimous guilty verdict after deliberating less than two hours.
Burton is scheduled to be sentenced May 28.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores issued the following statement after the trial verdict: “The verdict is in and Rodney Burton is guilty as charged. The Justice Department's Project Guardian reduces violence by prosecuting persons who illegally possess firearms.
"As a convicted felon, Rodney Burton should never have had that loaded Colt .357 revolver. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark Morgan and Edward Snow performed professionally and deftly throughout this trial in their representation of the United States.”