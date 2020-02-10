Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in finding two people wanted on murder charges in the death of a teenager who was injured last week in a gun battle.
Jeremiah Morris, 17, died in a hospital on Saturday after being shot five times on Tuesday, Feb. 4, outside the Meadowbrook Apartments, 444 S. Mingo Road. He was the city's eighth homicide victim this year and the first juvenile killed.
Carl Irons Jr., 19, is charged with second-degree felony murder, and Deangela Turner, 20, is charged with accessory to murder. Warrants were issued for their arrests Monday, and police are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers.
Morris met with Irons, each with some friends, outside at his apartment complex that night to sell a gun, but Irons stole the gun from Morris, prompting friends on each side to draw weapons and fire, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Morris and at least one of his friends were armed, as was Irons, the affidavit states.
Morris' friends ran after bullets flew, and surveillance footage shows Irons and his friend get into a getaway car that prosecutors allege Turner, Irons' girlfriend, was driving, according to the affidavit. Morris was left at the scene.
Irons reportedly changed clothes and ditched his weapon before he went to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. While there, police allege, he lied to investigators about how he received his injuries and changed his story multiple times, eventually making himself out to be the robbery victim and saying he did not have a gun or shoot at anyone.
However, witnesses told a different story.
Irons faces additional charges of larceny from a person and possession of a firearm while under Department of Corrections supervision, according to court records. When he is arrested, his bail will total $1.01 million.
Turner's bail will be $500,000.
