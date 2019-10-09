A boy was knocked out and taken to a hospital after a fight between two groups at the recently ended Tulsa State Fair.
The two groups, all thought to be juveniles, fought near the Mickey Mouse ride at the fair on Sunday night, Tulsa County Sheriff's Sgt. Mike Moore said.
Deputies arrived within 40 seconds, and the juveniles dispersed, he said. One boy, a 12- or 13-year-old, lost consciousness at one point during the altercation, but Moore said he was awake when the deputies arrived. He was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.
About two days later, video of the fight surfaced on social media. Moore said that video is being analyzed to identify the other people involved in the fight.