Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen in October 2017 but who was not reported missing until February 2018.
Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking those who might have information about the disappearance of Kathy Lynn Hemphill, 54, to come forward.
Hemphill was last seen arguing with her common-law husband outside her home in the 5900 block of West Fourth Place, the Sheriff’s Office said. Hemphill’s friends and relatives attempted to reach her by phone for months, but her husband reportedly provided a variety of reasons why she couldn’t be reached.
A family member later reported her missing. Relatives told authorities that Hemphill never would have abandoned her dog and her belongings.
Investigators have conducted multiple searches and chased several leads, but those efforts have not yet led them to Hemphill’s location.
Those with knowledge of her whereabouts may contact the Sheriff’s Office at 918-596-5601.