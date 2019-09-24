The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has lifted full lockdowns at multiple minimum- and medium-security prisons more than a week after statewide fighting injured inmates and left a Tulsa man dead.
Corrections officers are allowing controlled movement of inmates at most male minimum-security facilities, in minimum-security units at medium-security prisons and all female prisons, according to a news release.
Farm and industry workers will also be sent back to assigned jobs, and inmates in educational programs will be back in the classroom as the facilities phase back into controlled movement next week.
The DOC started a statewide lockdown Sept. 15 after fights between gangs broke out at six prisons in less than 24 hours. Fighting began Sept. 14 at the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita, and on Sept. 15 spread to facilities in Hominy, Sayre, Fort Supply, Lawton and Stringtown.
More than a dozen inmates were taken to hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries, and one inmate from Tulsa was killed. Chad Burns, 27, died in the riot at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy. Burns pleaded guilty in April 2016 to multiple armed robberies and other felonies after a late 2015 police pursuit and arrest in south Tulsa.
The violence reportedly stemmed from racial tensions and a dispute between two gangs, according to a report from The Associated Press. Small groups of inmates involved in the fighting were reportedly transferred to other facilities and correctional officers added to enhance security. Tensions had reportedly brewed since skirmishes at prisons in northwest Oklahoma and Lawton in August.