The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has lifted full lockdowns at multiple minimum- and medium-security prisons more than a week after statewide fighting injured inmates and left a Tulsa man dead.
Corrections officers are allowing controlled movement of inmates at most male minimum-security facilities, in minimum-security units at medium-secuirty prisons and all female prisons, according to a news release.
Farm and industry workers will also be sent back to assigned jobs, and those inmates in educational programs will be back in the classroom as the facilities phase back into controlled movement next week.
The DOC started a statewide lockdown Sept. 15 after fights between gangs broke out at six prisons in less than 24 hours. Chad Burns, 27, died in the riot at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy.
The violence reportedly stemmed from racial tensions within the facilities and a dispute between two prison gangs.