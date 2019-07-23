A man accused of breaking into a west Tulsa home in a bra and panties and molesting two young boys was charged in district court on Tuesday.
Mark Twardokus, 45, faces three counts of sex abuse of a child under 12 and one count each of first-degree burglary and indecent exposure.
The children’s mother reported to police on July 12 that she had seen a man with his hands down her 6-year-old son’s pants and screamed for their father, according to a search warrant affidavit filed Tuesday.
The father saw the man in a hallway before the intruder bolted through the back sliding glass door and the father followed, according to the police affidavit.
Police arrested Twardokus shortly afterward.
The 6-year-old reported that the man had put his mouth on his 4-year-old brother’s genitals, the affidavit states.
Among other evidence, detectives collected DNA from Twardokus and his clothing, which included a pink bra with Mardi Gras beads and leopard print underwear, according to the affidavit.
Twardokus remained in the Tulsa County jail on Tuesday in lieu of $122,000 bail.