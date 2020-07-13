...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ON TUESDAY
WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES CLIMBING INTO THE 105 TO 110 DEGREE
RANGE TUESDAY AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. >>TO REDUCE RISK DURING
OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
&&
At Ware’s arraignment Monday, which came three days before it was scheduled, Ware also garnered two additional charges: unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and obstructing an officer.
He pleaded not guilty to those and the charges that were filed previously: first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Ware was represented at the arraignment by his newly appointed counsel, defense lawyer Kevin Adams, after the Tulsa County Public Defender’s Office filed a notice of a conflict of interest.
Prosecutors have not yet announced whether they intend to seek the death penalty, but court minutes state that a defense attorney with such experience was specifically sought.
Ware and the man accused of acting as his get-away driver, Matthew Nicholas Hall, are next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 2 for a preliminary hearing.
Hall, 29, pleaded not guilty the day after the shooting to charges of accessory to murder and accessory to a felony punishable by four years or more.
Both men are held in the Tulsa County jail without bond.
Gallery: Memorial service for Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson
Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement.
