A Tulsa man was charged Tuesday with calling in a bomb threat to the Tulsa International Airport on Christmas Eve.
Federal prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against Anthony John Michalski, 64, charging him with providing false information about bombs at an airport, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma said in a news release.
Prosecutors allege that Michalski called in an anonymous tip around 2:30 p.m. on the day before Christmas, stating that a nuclear bomb would arrive within three hours of the call. At the end of the call, the caller said he needed to hang up before he was caught or killed, authorities said.
Airport, municipal and federal authorities investigated the threat and searched the airport and nearby garages.
"They found no credible threat to public safety," said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. "To have this team of agents and officers come together on Christmas Eve to ensure the safety of the public was most impressive."
Authorities arrested Michalski four days later. Prosecutors said he admitted to making the phone call and that he did so because he was being held hostage by a terrorist organization.
The U.S. Attorney's Office is expected to present the criminal complaint to a grand jury for indictment. Tulsa County prosecutors also charged Michalski, spelled Michalsky in some filings, with making a telephone bomb threat on Dec. 31.
Michalski is being held in the Tulsa County jail without bond. His next state court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 30, according to jail records.