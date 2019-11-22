A man was arrested Friday on allegations that he robbed a QuikTrip with an ax and absconded with chips and soda.
Brandon Saxon Edwards is accused of pulling a hatchet from his waistband and threatening to cut off the manager’s head when the manager asked him to leave the store at 4795 S. Yale Ave. about 10 a.m. Friday, police said.
Edwards, 27, announced that “this is a robbery,” according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. Officers said he took some chips and soda and fled on foot. Officers recognized Edwards from the surveillance video and found him at a nearby apartment, where they also found the ax and the stolen merchandise, according to the release. Police said Edwards has stolen from the store in the past.
Edwards was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of armed robbery. Bail was set at $50,000.