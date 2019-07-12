Two children were sexually assaulted by a man who broke into their west Tulsa home early Friday, police said.
Mark Twardolcus, 35, was arrested by police officers who found him in the area shortly after they were notified of the assaults about 8 a.m.
A woman told police she had awakened to see a stranger wearing only women's undergarments in her house in the 2400 block of S. Phoenix Ave. and that her husband chased the man outside.
Two children in the home, ages 4 and 6, told investigators that the man had sexually assaulted them before the adults realized he was there, police said.
Twardolcus was booked into the Tulsa County jail on two complaints of sexual abuse of a minor and complaints of indecent exposure and first-degree burglary. He remained held Friday evening in lieu of $122,000 bond.