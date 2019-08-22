A 20-year-old man has been arrested by Pawhuksa Police after allegedly making threats toward the local school district and a local business.
According to a news release, the agency was made aware of the threats about 4 p.m. Wednesday, and officers identified the suspect as Justin Boone, 20.
"The threats were specific and made by one male suspect who was identified by multiple witnesses," the release states.
Police tracked Boone to his residence and was taken into custody before being admitting to an investigator that he made threats toward Pawhuska Public Schools as well as his own workplace. Boone is being held on the complaint of threatening violent acts.
"As we have made clear to the community, the safety of our schools is a priority. There are no exceptions nor excuses for such threats or acts," the release states. "The swift action of the Pawhuska Police Department and determination to assure the threat was removed is clear in this incident. Without the courage of the witnesses to speak up this matter may have gone undetected until too late."