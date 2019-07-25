A homeless man was arrested after police say he tried to a rob a downtown bank Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey Scott Bruce, 55, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of first-degree robbery by force or fear, with bond set at $50,000.
Officers responded to a reported strong-armed robbery at Chase Bank, 321 S. Boston Ave, about 12:15 p.m. A teller told them a man handed her a note demanding money, according to an arrest report.
The employee reportedly tried to comply but was unable to do so in a timely manner. The robber then became "angry," took back his note and left, the report states.
Police searched the area and found Bruce, who matched the robber's appearance and wore the same clothing as reported by witnesses and seen in security footage.
Bruce allegedly denied being responsible for the attempted bank robbery but acknowledged he looked like the man in the footage.
He currently is on federal probation for robbery in a case where a note was used in a similar manner to this incident.