Tulsa police arrested a man Sunday on murder complaints following a shooting that culminated from an ongoing disturbance.
Officers arrested Matthew Boll, 44, on a complaint of first-degree murder. Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said responding officers arrived at the scene to find the decedent, who has not been identified publicly, with gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
Police were called several times Sunday to a residence located in the 500 block of South 55th West Avenue.
The first two times they were called to the residence for disturbance reports. The unidentified man allegedly had come to the residence, damaged Boll's property and threatened him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
At one point in the day, Boll and a woman had left for a trip to the store.
"While they were gone, witnesses say (the man) showed up to Boll's house and attempted to break in the front door" with an ax, investigators state in the affidavit.
Boll allegedly fired two gunshots in the air, reportedly as a warning, during one of the disturbances. The man told Boll "he was going to 'get his' and left the scene," according to the affidavit.
When the man returned about 6 p.m. that day, he reportedly argued with a woman in the backyard over a bike, and a physical struggle over it ensued. Boll allegedly fired several shots at the man.
The woman told police the man never produced a weapon during the struggle over the bike, according to the affidavit.
Emergency responders transported the man to a hospital, where he later died.
Boll told officers at the scene that the man had threatened him and damaged his property, according to the affidavit. He later requested an attorney when detectives attempted to question him.
Boll was booked on a first-degree murder complaint into the Tulsa County jail. He is being held without bond.