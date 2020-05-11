A man was arrested Sunday on a murder complaint following a shooting that culminated from an ongoing disturbance, police said.
Officers arrested Matthew Boll, 44, on a complaint of first-degree murder.
Antonio Velasco, 20, was shot in the upper torso at a house in the 500 block of South 55th West Avenue and was pronounced dead at a hospital, Tulsa police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.
Police had been called to disturbances at the residence two times earlier Sunday. Velasco reportedly had gone to the house, damaged Boll's property and threatened him, according to a probable cause affidavit. Velasco's girlfriend had gone to Boll's residence to get away from Velasco, police said.
At one point in the day, Boll and the woman left to go to a store. "While they were gone, witnesses say (Velasco) showed up to Boll's house and attempted to break in the front door" with an ax, an investigator wrote in the affidavit.
Boll reportedly fired two gunshots into the air as a warning during one of the disturbances. Velasco reportedly told Boll "he was going to 'get his' and left the scene," according to the affidavit.
When Velasco returned about 6 p.m. that day, he reportedly argued with the woman in the backyard over a bike, and a physical struggle over it ensued. Boll fired several shots at the man, police allege.
The woman told police the man never produced a weapon during the struggle over the bike, according to the affidavit. Emergency responders found a hatchet in Velasco's waistband, Watkins said.
Boll told officers at the scene that the man had threatened him and damaged his property, according to the affidavit. He later requested an attorney when detectives attempted to question him.
He was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a first-degree murder complaint and is being held without bond.