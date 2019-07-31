A man wanted since February on charges related to a fire that destroyed a north Tulsa funeral home in 2015 was arrested Wednesday.
Charles Xavier "Charley" Edwards, 24, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on charges of first-degree arson, endangering human life during an arson and second-degree burglary stemming from events at the Dyer Memorial Chapel, then at 1610 E. Apache St., in June 2015.
Edwards reportedly confessed to the fire in a letter to a Tulsa Fire Department investigator in November 2018, and he revealed more details in an in-person interview at a correctional facility.
Edwards told the investigator he and another man broke into the funeral home early that morning seeking "money and embalming fluid," according to a probable cause affidavit.
The fluid spilled onto the floor during the process, and Edwards later "wanted to light a blunt," the affidavit says.
He asked the other man for a paper, lit the paper with a lighter, and used the paper to light a marijuana cigarette stub before dropping the paper, catching the embalming fluid on fire, the affidavit states.
"Mr. Edwards stated that he intentionally set the fire but he was not really thinking, he was just trying to leave (the other man) behind," the affidavit states.
Edwards used a fire extinguisher to break out a glass door in the back to escape and then threw it into bushes instead of using it to fight the flames, according to the affidavit.
Two employees were sleeping in the living quarters on the building's second floor at the time, and one leapt from a second-story window to escape from the blaze.
The funeral home was a total loss, and its proprietors temporarily moved operations to a church before merging with Butler-Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory at 2103 E. Third St. in 2017.
Edwards also allegedly confessed his role in the fire to a former cellmate while he was imprisoned for unrelated crimes.
Edwards remained in jail Wednesday night. His bail had had not yet been set, according to online jail records.
Marijuana or tobacco cigarettes can be dipped in embalming fluid, with or without the addition of phencyclidine (PCP), and allowed to dry, creating what is called "fry," according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
"Embalming fluid reportedly produces a hallucinogenic effect and causes the cigarette to burn more slowly, potentially resulting in a prolonged high," the DOJ reported on a web page titled "Fry Fast Facts."
Smoking fry can result in respiratory failure, the Texas Heart Institute reported in its Cardiovascular Diseases Bulletin in 2013.
Additionally, people under the influence of fry — also known as "water" and "wet" — may be violent and may appear psychotic, with symptoms resembling schizophrenia or delirium, the Journal of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law Online reported in April 2012.