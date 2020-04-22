A man arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a north Tulsa homicide allegedly told police he shot the victim 22 times.
Tulsa police arrested Antonio Antwon Mack, 25, after he reportedly surrendered to detectives. Detectives contacted Mack by telephone Tuesday, while he was driving to Arkansas after the shooting.
Mack returned to be interviewed by detectives and then arrested.
"Antonio admitted to shooting (the victim) three times," detectives state in a probable cause affidavit. "After (the victim) fell to the street, Antonio state he walked around the front of (the victim's) vehicle and fired an additional 19 shots into (the victim's) body."
Police were dispatched about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 2200 block of North Wheeling Avenue, where the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Authorities have not yet identified the victim.
A Tulsa police lieutenant previously said the shooting was a culmination of a "very serious disagreement" between the two.
Mack allegedly told detectives that the victim had pointed a firearm at him. Detectives note in the arrest affidavit that there was no gun recovered from the victim or the victim's vehicle.
Multiple witnesses identified Mack as the shooter, according to the affidavit. None made statements about the victim having a gun.
Mack reportedly told detectives that he disassembled his gun and threw it into a body of water.
Mack is being held without bond in Tulsa County jail on a first-degree murder complaint.