A man who was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a north Tulsa homicide reportedly told police he shot the victim 22 times.
Antonio Antwon Mack, 25, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Daryl Overstreet, 55. Detectives contacted Mack by telephone Tuesday while he reportedly was driving to Arkansas.
“Antonio admitted to shooting (Overstreet) three times,” a detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “After (Overstreet) fell to the street, Antonio stated he walked around the front of (Overstreet’s) vehicle and fired an additional 19 shots into (Overstreet’s) body.”
The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of North Wheeling Avenue.
Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins identified the victim as Overstreet on Wednesday.
A Tulsa police lieutenant previously said the shooting was a culmination of a “very serious disagreement” between the victim and the shooter.
Mack reportedly told detectives that the victim had pointed a firearm at him. Detectives noted in the arrest affidavit that no gun was recovered from the victim or the victim’s vehicle.
Multiple witnesses identified Mack as the shooter, according to the affidavit. None made statements about the victim having a gun.
Mack reportedly told detectives that he disassembled his gun and threw it into a body of water.
He is being held without bond in the Tulsa County jail on a first-degree murder complaint.