Tulsa police officers arrested a shooting suspect after a several-hour standoff in north Tulsa.
Officers were dispatched Thursday afternoon to the 3800 block of East Young Street, where Justin Terrell Grundy, 31, had been spotted. Cpl. Matt Rose said Grundy was seen entering a residence there.
Tulsa County prosecutors had filed a shooting with intent to kill charge against Grundy on Thursday. Authorities allege that he shot a woman on June 21, according to court documents.
Officers set up a perimeter around the residence and attempted to arrest Grundy. Rose said officers called the Special Operations Team after several hours outside the residence. Grundy was taken into custody "without incident" after the SOT arrived, Rose said.
Grundy was also charged with a gang related offense. Authorities indicate in court records that Grundy is a member of the 111 Neighborhood Crips gang.
He is being held in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of a $165,000 bond.