A Tulsa man was arrested on a terrorism complaint early Monday after he reportedly threatened to blow up his midtown apartment Sunday night with a propane tank from an outdoor grill.
Tulsa police initially responded to the French Villa Apartments, 4752 S. Harvard Ave., about 11:45 p.m. on a report of a domestic assault in progress.
The victim told police Charles Fox was "very intoxicated" and assaulted her before grabbing a propane tank from an outdoor grill and bringing it inside, saying he was going "to blow the apartment up," according to a news release.
Officers evacuated nearby apartments, but when firefighters detected a high level of propane gas in the area, all apartments in the affected building were evacuated, the release states.
The bomb team and Special Operations Team commander responded to the scene and breached the apartment's back sliding-glass door with 12-gauge beanbag rounds.
Fox came outside about 3:50 a.m. Monday and was taken into custody. Other residents were allowed back into their apartments about 4 a.m.
Upon a search of the apartment, officers found two propane tanks modified to release with a handheld nozzle bedroom with an air hose and sprayer.
Fox was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, fourth-degree arson and an act of terrorism.
He is held without bond.