Additional charges were sought against a man previously arrested on drug trafficking complaints after he acquired 10 pounds of methamphetamine.
Authorities on Friday asked that a charge of aggravated trafficking be filed against Wesley Stonebarger, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
During the course of a follow-up investigation into Stonebarger's activities, authorities intercepted several packages that had been allegedly shipped to a home where he was staying.
The packages reportedly contained 10 pounds of meth "that would have been sold across the Tulsa County area," a news release stated.
Stonebarger, 36, was arrested last Friday on allegations that he trafficked meth and fentanyl after police bought about 42 grams and 22 grams of the drug, respectively, from him during uncover purchases.
He was arrested by authorities following a vehicle pursuit and crash in the 4600 block of North Garnett Road.
Stonebarger was booked into the Tulsa County jail on two complaints of trafficking a controlled substance, eluding, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and possession of a controlled substance without a tax stamp, according to jail records. He remains held without bond.
The investigation into Stonebarger was a joint effort between Homeland Security Investigations, the Tulsa Police Department, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office and the sheriff’s offices for Tulsa and Wagoner counties.