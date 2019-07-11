Prosecutors charged a man Thursday on allegations he fatally stabbed a man in early May while at the victim’s residence.
Tulsa County prosecutors charged Roderick Anderson, 36, with first-degree murder, according to court records. Authorities allege that Anderson fatally stabbed Elwood Gant on May 4 at Gant’s residence at Stonecrest Apartments, near 41st Street and 129th East Avenue.
Anderson reportedly left the state the morning after Gant’s death, according to a previous story. Investigators state in a probable cause affidavit that forensic evidence and witness statements identified Anderson as the suspect.
Blood evidence at the scene was reportedly linked to Anderson. Anderson was dropped off in early July at the police department and questioned. Anderson denied killing Gant, according to the affidavit.
Anderson is being held in Tulsa County jail on the murder charge and a complaint of failure to register as a sex offender, according to jail records. He is being held in lieu of a $1,010,000 bond.
Anderson’s next court appearance is scheduled Friday.