A man was charged with manslaughter Wednesday on allegations that he punched another man at an east Tulsa nightclub, resulting in that man’s death.
Christopher Carter, 23, is charged with first-degree manslaughter, Tulsa County court records show. Police allege that he punched Thomas Hurley, 34, on Oct. 6 outside the Rodeo nightclub, 9379 E. 46th St.
Hurley’s head struck the pavement when he fell to the ground, and he died shortly thereafter from that injury.
During an interview with detectives, Carter admitted to hitting Hurley, a probable cause affidavit alleges.
“Carter claimed that the victim had blood on his hands, that he had pushed him, and that he punched him out of fear of not knowing what the victim had done to someone else,” an investigator wrote in the affidavit.
Surveillance video contradicts Carter’s account and shows that Hurley’s hands and arms were down by his sides, the affidavit says.
During a second interview with detectives, Carter said he blacked out during part of the altercation and was not sure whether he had been pushed.
Police arrested him on a manslaughter complaint in mid-October and booked him into the Tulsa County jail. He has since been released on $50,000 bond.