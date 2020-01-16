An 18-year-old man was charged Thursday in connection with an early December shooting at a north Tulsa apartment complex.
Juan D. Martin, 18, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm while under Department of Corrections supervision and discharging a weapon into a dwelling.
Police were called around 11:15 p.m. Dec. 5 to the Towne Square Apartments, located in the 1600 block of East Young Place, where officers found two people who had been shot, police previously said. One victim was inside an apartment, and another victim was nearby.
An apartment resident opened the door after someone knocked, saw two people standing outside and shut the door, according to a probable cause affidavit.
"Once they closed the door, several gunshots were fired from outside, and the victim inside was struck in the lower abdomen," police wrote in the affidavit.
Witnesses told police they saw Martin with a gun prior to the shooting and saw him standing in front of the door, according to the affidavit. Authorities allege that Martin shot the person who was outside the apartment with him, according to court documents.
Martin alleged in a December letter to a judge that police arrested him without probable cause and that information was coerced from minor witnesses. He said detectives questioned him under duress.
Prosecutors initially charged Martin in December, but they dismissed and refiled the case on Thursday. Martin is being held in the Tulsa County jail with bail set at $100,000.