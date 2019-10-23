A man was charged Wednesday on allegations that he robbed an east Tulsa bank with a flare gun.
Tulsa County prosecutors charged Derek Dean Darity, 50, with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
Darity is alleged to have entered the Arvest Bank branch at 4103 S. Garnett Road on Oct. 21 and handed a teller a note stating that he was robbing the bank, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The robber was “armed with what looked like an orange flare gun,” investigators said in the affidavit.
The robber “appeared to get mad because the clerk wasn’t moving fast enough and fired a shot from the orange gun into the ceiling,” the affidavit says.
A pellet or debris from the fired shot struck a girl who was at the bank with a relative.
The robber fled with cash after tellers loaded a bag provided by him. People who knew Darity identified him to police after his photo was released by investigators, the affidavit states.
Darity has previous convictions going back to at least 1990 for crimes that include shooting with intent to kill, assault, larceny and other gun crimes, court records show.
An arrest warrant was issued in conjunction with the new charges. Tulsa Police Sgt. B.D. Blair said in a news release that Darity is considered armed and dangerous. Those with knowledge of his whereabouts are encouraged to contact the police.