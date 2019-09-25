Tulsa County prosecutors charged a man Wednesday on allegations that he shot his wife during a domestic dispute in which she struck him with a vehicle.
Nicholas Erik Nielson, 28, is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to court records. Nielson, also spelled Nielsen in some records, is accused of shooting his wife at their home on Sept. 17. Prosecutors allege in the charging documents that he shot her “without justifiable or excusable cause.”
Police were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to a house in the 6500 block of East 26th Place and to a convenience store several blocks away, where they found the woman who had been shot. At the residence, they found her husband, who been struck with a vehicle, police said at the time.
Police allege that Nielson shot the woman once in the chest and that during the fray, she hit him with a car. Nielson was treated at a hospital and arrested upon his release. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition. Information on her condition Wednesday evening was not available.
Nielson is being held in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. His next scheduled court appearance is Oct. 23.