Tulsa County prosecutors charged a man Tuesday on allegations that he broke into a north Tulsa apartment, shot the resident’s boyfriend and stole a car.
Jordan Michael Jones, 27, is charged with shooting with intent to kill and robbery with a firearm, according to court records.
Jones is alleged to have kicked in a door at the Bradford Apartments, 535 E. 32nd St. North, on Friday and demanded the renter’s car keys. The renter’s boyfriend and the intruder fought, and the intruder pulled out a handgun and shot the boyfriend in the leg, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The intruder fled in the renter’s vehicle.
Jones had not yet been arrested on the charges Tuesday evening.