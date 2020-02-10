2020-02-11 ne-homseven p1

The man accused of fatally shooting a woman in front of her 4-year-old daughter in a fit of road rage last week was charged with first-degree murder Monday.

Nathaniel Chilcoat, 29, is accused of shooting Lakeia Gaines, 24, after she reportedly threw a water bottle at his car about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the Walgreens parking lot at 51st Street and Memorial Drive.

Gaines and her daughter were passengers in a car that almost collided with Chilcoat’s, police said. Chilcoat then made an obscene gesture to the other driver and followed the car through the lot, police allege in an arrest report.

The cars eventually stopped next to each other, and the driver of the car Gaines was in got out and began arguing with Chilcoat, but he pulled out a gun, and she got back in the car.

It was then that Gaines threw a water bottle at Chilcoat’s car, and he shot her, according to the report. Gaines’ daughter and the other driver were physically unharmed.

Chilcoat was arrested at the scene and remains in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of $1 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, according to jail records.

