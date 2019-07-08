A Tulsa man was charged with first-degree murder Monday, about a week after police say he fatally shot another man at a midtown Tulsa apartment complex.
Jerod LeWayne Goolsby, 23, was arrested early July 2 in the 6500 block of East 21st Place after Kendale Wright was shot in the neck, police said.
They said Goolsby and Wright were fighting about 2 a.m. when Goolsby retrieved a gun from his car and shot Wright.
Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said both Goolsby and Wright had been drinking and that a third party called 911 while the two were fighting before a gun was pulled.
Watkins said he wasn’t sure whether Goolsby stayed at the scene willingly or tried to leave, but in either case Goolsby was arrested at the complex.
Wright, 26, died at a hospital at 2:40 a.m., according to a news release.
Goolsby, whose name police initially spelled Jerad, is held in lieu of $1 million bond. A court date has not yet been set, according to online records.
