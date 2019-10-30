Tulsa County prosecutors charged a man Wednesday on allegations that he stabbed another man to death during a fight that was reportedly over a bicycle.
Prosecutors charged Lance Dylan Gatzman, 22, with first-degree murder. Gatzman allegedly stabbed a man, identified in court documents as Christian Isaiah Jones, on Oct. 24.
Investigators said the two men got into a fight about 1 p.m. that day at Youth Services of Tulsa, which is near Fourth Street and Norfolk Avenue. The fight reportedly was over a bicycle.
Witnesses broke up the altercation, but Gatzman then allegedly chased down Jones and stabbed him in the upper torso, according to a previous story. Gatzman allegedly fled the area, and medical personnel pronounced Jones dead at a hospital.
Patrol officers located and arrested Gatzman a short while later in the 700 block of South Norfolk Avenue. Gatzman is being held in Tulsa County jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.