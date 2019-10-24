Tulsa County prosecutors charged a man Thursday with shooting a 15-year-old boy in the head.
Thomas Avery, 20, is charged with shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm while under supervision of the Department of Corrections, according to court records.
Avery is accused of shooting the boy in the head at the St. Thomas Square apartments in the 1000 block of East 61st Street about 11 a.m. Oct. 19.
Witnesses told investigators that Avery acted surprised that the gun discharged, police said. However, the witnesses reportedly said they didn’t believe the shooting was accidental.
Avery fled the apartment after the shooting, witnesses said.
Detectives located the gun thought to have been used in the shooting, a .45-caliber handgun, in a field in the 6000 block of South Newport Avenue after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip. The tip indicated that the gun was jammed when it was discarded.
As of Monday, the boy was hospitalized in critical condition. No update on his condition was available.
Avery is in the Tulsa County jail with bail set at $82,000.