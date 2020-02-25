A man who was convicted of kidnapping and holding his stepdaughter captive for nearly 20 years was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.
Henri Michelle Piette was sentenced to life in federal prison for kidnapping and 360 months for traveling with intent to engage in sexual acts with a juvenile. Piette also faces a $50,000 fine and $50,067 in restitution to the victim, Rosalynn Michelle McGinnis.
Piette kidnapped McGinnis from Poteau in 1997, when she was 12 and living with her mother, who had been in a relationship with Piette. For nearly the next 20 years, Piette repeatedly raped and abused McGinnis while fathering nine children with her, the first when she was 15.
McGinnis reportedly escaped from Piette in July 2016 with her children to the United States Consular General Offices in Nogales, Mexico. Authorities arrested Piette in Mexico in October 2017. He was convicted in June.
Federal investigators discovered Piette had held her captive and moved her and their children throughout the United States and Mexico. McGinnis told People magazine about her ordeal and sought justice for Piette.
"Life in prison is a sentence the law reserves for the most serious offenders — offenders like Henri Michelle Piette," said U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester in a news release. "For 20 years he inflicted extreme physical and emotional abuse on the victim and her children. For 20 years she feared for her and her children’s lives.
"The victim’s courage ended the defendant’s reign of terror. Unfortunately, the horrific memories may very well last a lifetime. It is fitting that the defendant’s sentence will also."
Piette will likely face additional state charges in Wagoner County, according to court records and a statement from District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp after Piette's federal conviction.