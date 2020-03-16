Tulsa County jurors on Friday recommended a man spend life in prison for first-degree felony murder in the 2002 disappearance of his ex-girlfriend whom police said was kidnapped in Oklahoma before being strangled and buried in New Mexico.
The jury deliberated about four hours and 15 minutes before returning the guilty verdict against 68-year-old Joe Calvert, who was arrested after Tulsa police said a cold case investigation tied him to the November 2002 death of Latricia Fipps.
Calvert's defense contended there was insufficient evidence connecting Calvert to Fipps's death and said the testimony of Shanna Ramsey, Calvert's ex-girlfriend and former co-defendant, was inconsistent to the point of not being credible.
But Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore told the jury: "Only one person got to determine what the evidence was, and it was Mr. Calvert." Similarly, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Keller said, "In this case there is a lack of physical evidence, but that's by design. Don't reward this defendant for being a good killer."
Police in 2018 said they suspected Calvert after learning a witness saw Fipps enter Calvert's vehicle the night of her disappearance and that Fipps told family members Calvert was going to take her to pick up her child from a babysitter. Ramsey, who was released from jail last week after prosecutors dismissed her case, said Fipps had been abducted in Oklahoma and buried along a New Mexico highway after being strangled.
Fipps's body still has not been found.
The charge against Calvert alleged Fipps, 31, died during Calvert's commission of a kidnapping in Tulsa and that Fipps was not free to leave. Keller said during his closing argument that Ramsey reported Calvert told her "No body. No witnesses. No case."
Assistant Public Defender Teddy Cooper, though, said "the state's whole case relies on the credibility of Shanna Ramsey" — whom he alleged had a motive to name Calvert because it would increase her chance to have custody of two of her children. Cooper said Ramsey provided inconsistent testimony on where Fipps was buried, as she mentioned Interstate 40 and also the less-used New Mexico Highway 104.
"Ms. Ramsey has never told a consistent story," Cooper said, pointing out the prosecution conceded she made inconsistent statements in the past. He also said police found no evidence in or on Calvert's vehicle, an Isuzu Rodeo with a bent license plate, indicating he traveled hundreds of miles to bury a body.
"They want you to throw away a man's life on a hunch," Cooper said, adding he also believed police should have looked into possible leads on Fipps being in the Pacific Northwest after her reported disappearance.
Keller told the jury another of Calvert's exes said he told her he was "taking care of the problem" in reference to Fipps and that authorities "would never find her body." He portrayed Ramsey's testimony as proof she was scared and worried, and said it was important to remember her diminished state of mind at the time due to her history of drug use.
"She is a woman who has lived a far different life than the people in this room," Elmore said of Ramsey during his closing argument. He said it was clear from Ramsey's testimony and that of other women Calvert dated that he "did a good job of who he picked — women who would be in love with him to their own detriment."
Associate District Judge Cliff Smith will sentence Calvert March 23.