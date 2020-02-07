A Wagoner County jury has convicted a man nearly a year after the same case ended in a mistrial nearly a year ago.
Cody Thompson, 26, was convicted of first-degree murder and desecration of a corpse in connection with the Jan. 11, 2017, killing of 15-year-old Brennon Davis. Jurors reportedly reached a guilty verdict after less than an hour of deliberations.
Thompson was tried in 2019, but the case ended in a mistrial after jurors reportedly discussed the case against the judge's orders.
"Nothing will ever bring Brennon Davis back to his family," District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp said in a news release. "But justice is an important part of the healing process; and we pray these guilty verdicts give Brennon’s family some semblance of peace so they can begin to heal."
Thompson and another man, Josh Herrington, 25, were accused of fatally shooting Davis before burning his body near the Jackson Bay area of Fort Gibson Lake.
Herrington, who reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in 2018 and was sentenced to life in prison, testified for the state that Thompson fired the shotgun blast that killed Davis after the two men took turns shooting him.
Investigators reportedly identified Davis's body and developed the two men as suspects after finding Davis' house key at the scene.
The jury recommended that Thompson serve life without the possibility of parole. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 10.