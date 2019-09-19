A man was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday in a 2017 shooting in a north Tulsa neighborhood.
Jurors took about three hours to deliberate before determining that 41-year-old Larry Collins killed 31-year-old Troy Smith on Feb. 17, 2018.
The jury rejected Collins’ attorney’s arguments that his former co-defendant was more likely responsible.
After hearing about Collins’ previous convictions for drug crimes and theft, the jury recommended sentences of life with the possibility of parole on the murder count and three years each for two related counts of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Video footage shown during the trial revealed that Smith spoke to someone who sat on the driver’s side of a Chevrolet Trax and then walked away from the vehicle. He was seen briefly turning around to say something from a distance before leaving the area. An arrest report indicates that the two argued over the location of Smith’s hands during the conversation that took place at the driver’s side of the vehicle.
The driver of the Trax, according to Assistant District Attorneys Larry Edwards and Ginny Johnson, followed Smith, who was never seen alive again.
Authorities located Smith’s body in the 1400 block of East Young Street, about a block and a half away from the Town Square apartments. They said he had a gunshot wound to the back of his head, and they recovered 9 millimeter shell casings.
“Troy Smith died because he approached the wrong car and put his hand in the wrong place,” Edwards said during his closing argument. “It was callous. It was malicious.”
However, defense attorney Brian Boeheim said there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove exactly how Smith died, as there were no witnesses to the shooting. He said the testimony of Collins’ co-defendant, William Johnson, was not credible because of his criminal history, which includes a 1996 rape conviction, and because Johnson has an interest in avoiding more prison time.
He said Johnson at one point admitted that “they would have never even looked at Larry for this if I didn’t point him out,” which appeared to cause members of Smith’s family to walk out of the courtroom for a few minutes.
Edwards said he thought Johnson was “probably” inside the Trax at the time of the shooting but maintained that Collins, whose girlfriend owned the vehicle and the weapons police seized, was Smith’s attacker.
Johnson was charged as an accessory to murder, but his case was dismissed last September after a preliminary hearing, and prosecutors instead designated him a material witness.
Collins was arrested on Feb. 20, 2017, after a traffic stop and low-speed pursuit. Ginny Johnson said the officer involved in the pursuit reported seeing someone throw an item out of the Trax while it crossed a bridge and that officers later found a .40-caliber handgun there.
Edwards said officers found a magazine in the back of the Trax with 9 millimeter rounds that were the same brand as those recovered from the shooting scene. But Boeheim said the state was “grasping at straws” to create a version of events that implicated his client, as a firearms expert said the shell casings from the scene didn’t appear to have been fired from a .40-caliber weapon.
Edwards, in his arguments, said the 9 millimeter weapon still hasn’t been recovered. However, he pointed out that Collins spoke to his girlfriend in jail communications about how he needed to “get out and handle my business because it’s not in a safe spot” in an apparent reference to the gun.
Associate District Judge Cliff Smith will sentence Collins on Nov. 4.